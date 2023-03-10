Summit Financial LLC Buys 6,501 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 122.3% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $74,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.24. 7,783,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,531,948. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19.

