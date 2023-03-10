Summit Financial LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,903,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,880,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,649,000 after buying an additional 18,486 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,728,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,324 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 900,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,633,000 after acquiring an additional 37,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 887,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,601,000 after acquiring an additional 53,600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,223,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,452. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.44 and a 52 week high of $103.48.

