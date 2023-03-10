Summit Financial LLC Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

VB traded down $5.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.12. The company had a trading volume of 402,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,226. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $219.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.