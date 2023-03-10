Summit Financial LLC Sells 2,084 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 870.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $84,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $73.59. 44,829,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,946,488. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.24 and its 200 day moving average is $74.38. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.40 and a 52 week high of $82.86.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

