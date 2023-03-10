Summit Financial LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.46. The stock had a trading volume of 511,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,953. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $285.76. The stock has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

