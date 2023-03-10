Summit Global Investments Buys 6,803 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,810,000 after buying an additional 1,625,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after buying an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after buying an additional 1,378,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after buying an additional 415,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.74.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on THC. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.47.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

