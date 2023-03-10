Summit Global Investments Cuts Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Summit Global Investments lessened its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,825 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AQN. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,550 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,369,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,575,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,075 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,249,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,726,000 after buying an additional 856,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of AQN opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 125.83, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of analysts have commented on AQN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Desjardins downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.