Summit Global Investments Cuts Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Summit Global Investments lessened its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,825 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AQN. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,550 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,369,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,575,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,075 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,249,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,726,000 after buying an additional 856,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of AQN opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 125.83, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.
