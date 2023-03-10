Summit Global Investments Grows Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,227,000 after buying an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 63,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 16,203 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $327,681.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 996,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 996,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,326,753.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Darrell Thomas purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,346.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,803.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dorman Products Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently commented on DORM. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $84.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.65. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $119.04.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.65 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

See Also

