Summit Global Investments Has $1.25 Million Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.05% of CorVel worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in CorVel by 2,449.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 41,109 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CorVel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 137.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CorVel

In other news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 13,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total value of $2,410,353.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,597,250.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CorVel news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 13,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total value of $2,410,353.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,597,250.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $159,963.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 430,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,605,932.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,110 shares of company stock worth $10,659,709. Insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $177.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.54 and its 200 day moving average is $157.32. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $129.19 and a 12-month high of $192.13.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $179.39 million during the quarter.

