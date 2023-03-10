Summit Global Investments Invests $700,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,418 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $117.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

