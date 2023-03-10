Summit Global Investments Lowers Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Summit Global Investments lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,419 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,244,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363,962 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,025,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,093,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $173.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $157.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.