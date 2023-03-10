Summit Global Investments Lowers Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in GMS were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,855,000 after acquiring an additional 594,001 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,532,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after buying an additional 347,783 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,430,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 331,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after buying an additional 207,315 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GMS Stock Down 2.7 %

In other GMS news, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $594,064.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $938,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $594,064.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $52,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,318 shares of company stock worth $1,104,039. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GMS stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $62.19. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GMS

(Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

