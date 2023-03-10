Summit Global Investments Sells 167 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,782 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Target were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Target by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 122,068.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Target by 70.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 725,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Target by 171.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,954,000 after acquiring an additional 660,229 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $160.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.85. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

