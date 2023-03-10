Summit Global Investments Takes $810,000 Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.6 %

ADC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.23.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $69.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $62.63 and a 12-month high of $80.44.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

About Agree Realty

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

