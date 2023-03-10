Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,537,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 2,617,308 shares.The stock last traded at $11.58 and had previously closed at $11.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUMO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Sumo Logic Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 41.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lynne Doherty Mcdonald sold 56,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $469,174.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 466,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sumo Logic news, insider Lynne Doherty Mcdonald sold 56,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $469,174.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 466,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 45,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $378,098.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 315,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,031.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumo Logic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Sumo Logic by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Sumo Logic by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Sumo Logic by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

