SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPWR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SunPower in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $15.44 on Friday. SunPower has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

SunPower Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 425.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,513,000 after acquiring an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SunPower by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after buying an additional 58,212 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,318,000. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.