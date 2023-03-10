SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on SPWR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SunPower in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $15.44 on Friday. SunPower has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17.
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.
