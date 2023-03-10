Sunrun Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 81,753 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 399% compared to the average daily volume of 16,381 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $149,553.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,444,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,244,496.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $149,553.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,444,588 shares in the company, valued at $45,244,496.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $38,571.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,804 shares of company stock worth $9,014,572. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sunrun by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sunrun Stock Down 12.7 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,187,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,470,100. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 2.30. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

