Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating) was down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.17 and last traded at $31.17. Approximately 8 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 87 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.
Suruga Bank Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of -0.03.
About Suruga Bank
Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Guarantee, and Others. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services.
