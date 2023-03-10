SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Raymond James downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The stock had previously closed at $106.04, but opened at $39.40. SVB Financial Group shares last traded at $39.40, with a volume of 11,307,313 shares.

SIVB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised SVB Financial Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $174.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.47.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity at SVB Financial Group

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,891.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at $26,601,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,004 shares of company stock worth $5,016,701. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 6,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,900,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 100,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 18.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.