Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) vs. WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Critical Comparison

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) and WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and WesBanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 33.03% 10.93% 0.56% WesBanco 30.44% 8.36% 1.15%

Dividends

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WesBanco pays out 46.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WesBanco has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. WesBanco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 2 2 3 0 2.14 WesBanco 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and WesBanco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

WesBanco has a consensus price target of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.92%. Given WesBanco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WesBanco is more favorable than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of WesBanco shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of WesBanco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WesBanco has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and WesBanco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $5.80 billion 3.39 $2.28 billion $0.55 9.03 WesBanco $631.05 million 3.07 $192.11 million $3.04 10.77

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than WesBanco. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WesBanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WesBanco beats Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services. The Trust and Investment Services segment includes trust services as well as alternative investment products including mutual funds. The company was founded on January 20, 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, WV.

