Sylebra Capital Ltd Grows Position in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,652,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,458 shares during the period. ReNew Energy Global comprises about 0.8% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.66% of ReNew Energy Global worth $15,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNW. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 30.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut ReNew Energy Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ RNW traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.54. 89,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,318. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.60.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

