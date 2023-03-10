Sylebra Capital Ltd Purchases 50,507 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,242,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,507 shares during the quarter. 8X8 comprises about 2.4% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 0.13% of 8X8 worth $49,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in 8X8 by 127.6% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 249,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 139,729 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in 8X8 by 384.8% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 59,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 46,934 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 20.0% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.34.

EGHT stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 192,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.31. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

