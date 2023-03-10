Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Down 95.7% in February

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYIEY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Symrise from €107.00 ($113.83) to €110.00 ($117.02) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 27th.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Stock Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:SYIEY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.86. 86,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,557. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Symrise has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.