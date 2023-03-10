Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,556 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Synopsys worth $29,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Synopsys by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,292,000 after acquiring an additional 511,708 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,081,000 after acquiring an additional 353,668 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $54,367,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $54,410,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Synopsys by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 392,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,918,000 after acquiring an additional 176,748 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $359.98. The company had a trading volume of 207,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,005. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

