Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shares Gap Down to $35.74

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.74, but opened at $34.01. Synovus Financial shares last traded at $32.94, with a volume of 345,087 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNV. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,365,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,299,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $27,124,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,638,000 after acquiring an additional 541,698 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,873,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,728,000 after acquiring an additional 468,077 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.