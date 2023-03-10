T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Sells $324,639.65 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $324,639.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,376.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $141.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.49, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.44 and a 12-month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

