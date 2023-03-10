Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Table Trac Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TBTC traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. 203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985. Table Trac has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60.
About Table Trac
