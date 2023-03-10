Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TALO shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after buying an additional 422,098 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

About Talos Energy

Shares of TALO stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Stories

