Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,318 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.32. The company had a trading volume of 822,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,034. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.85. The stock has a market cap of $74.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

