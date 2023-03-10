Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Up to $29.67

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.67, but opened at $31.00. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 141 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.68). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 684,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 565,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 420,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 245,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 81,372 shares during the period. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

