TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.20.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCR2 Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TCR2 Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $87,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,553 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.