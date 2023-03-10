TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.20.
TCR2 Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %
TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
