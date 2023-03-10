TD Cowen Increases MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $125.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen cut their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.18.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $98.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.23. MasTec has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $103.50. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 233.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. On average, analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of MasTec by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 78,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,310 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of MasTec by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

