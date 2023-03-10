TD Securities Raises Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$100.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GRT.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$96.63.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching C$82.27. 52,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$79.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$75.24. The firm has a market cap of C$5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.04. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$63.29 and a 1 year high of C$100.90.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

