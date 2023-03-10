TD Securities Trims Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Target Price to C$0.45

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$0.45 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Greenlane Renewables from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Greenlane Renewables Stock Up 1.9 %

Greenlane Renewables stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. 30,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,942. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42. Greenlane Renewables has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.95.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

