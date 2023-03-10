Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.
Shares of TRC stock opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. Tejon Ranch has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $498.73 million, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90.
Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.
