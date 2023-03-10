Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Tejon Ranch Price Performance

Shares of TRC stock opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. Tejon Ranch has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $498.73 million, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tejon Ranch

About Tejon Ranch

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 107.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.