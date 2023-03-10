Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 1204704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Specifically, Chairman Charif Souki sold 2,147,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $3,843,914.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,749,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,932,120.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,833,942 shares of company stock valued at $19,595,789. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Tellurian Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.