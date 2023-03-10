Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Short Interest Update

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a growth of 240.3% from the February 13th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Temple & Webster Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Temple & Webster Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPLWF remained flat at $3.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. Temple & Webster Group has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

About Temple & Webster Group

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and home improvement products in Australia. It offers sofas, living room and outdoor furniture, lighting, rugs, baby and kids, cookware, and Christmas décor products. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform, which offers approximately 200,000 products.

Featured Articles

