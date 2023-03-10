Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.47.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,274. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.74. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.14.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

