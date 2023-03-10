Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 25.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after purchasing an additional 575,165 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,328,000 after buying an additional 573,709 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 759.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 535,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,214,000 after purchasing an additional 472,818 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Teradyne by 41.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,538,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,607,000 after purchasing an additional 451,610 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Teradyne by 66.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 790,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,798,000 after purchasing an additional 314,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $100.61 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $127.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.76.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 10.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,847 shares of company stock worth $7,452,053 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TER. Northland Securities upped their price target on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 target price on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.52.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.