Terra Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $85.14 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Terra has a market cap of $287.14 million and $85.14 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00006263 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012812 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004396 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002090 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 230,870,223 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

