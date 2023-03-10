TerraClassicUSD Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $221.45 million and approximately $46.44 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00071377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00054304 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00023402 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000954 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000227 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,122,346 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,089,193 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.