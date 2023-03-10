TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. Acquires 15,000 Shares

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 454,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
TETRA Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:TTI opened at $3.43 on Friday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.30 million, a PE ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 2.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TETRA Technologies
About TETRA Technologies
TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TETRA Technologies (TTI)
- Just the Catalyst NIO Investors Needed
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.