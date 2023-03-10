TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. Acquires 15,000 Shares

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 454,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTI opened at $3.43 on Friday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.30 million, a PE ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 2.58.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

About TETRA Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 506.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.