TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.44

Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 39281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th.

TFS Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.49.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $140,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TFS Financial by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in TFS Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 176,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TFS Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

