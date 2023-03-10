Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

Shares of Tgs Asa stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 568. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35. Tgs Asa has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Tgs Asa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0928 per share. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Tgs Asa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tgs Asa Company Profile

Separately, Pareto Securities cut shares of Tgs Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

