The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

NYSE BA opened at $201.24 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.29. The company has a market cap of $120.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

