The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 180.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,331 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $22,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 10.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $569,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Clorox by 345.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 63,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after buying an additional 49,213 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Clorox Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CLX opened at $149.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $160.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

