The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885,816 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.6% of State Street Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.97% of Coca-Cola worth $9,685,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 109,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,650,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,494,000 after purchasing an additional 315,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $59.34. 3,104,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,244,131. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,468 shares of company stock worth $23,074,307 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

