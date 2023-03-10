The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €20.20 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.20 ($21.49) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €29.00 ($30.85) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($27.23) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.53) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($21.28) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.72) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Evonik Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €20.18 ($21.47) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($35.07). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €19.00.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

