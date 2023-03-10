The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,114,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,677,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,257,000 after purchasing an additional 46,022 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 2.9 %
Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 6th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.42). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 192.86%.
Greenbrier Companies Company Profile
Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.
