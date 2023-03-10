The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 812,278 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.3% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.95% of Home Depot worth $2,682,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

HD traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.02. The stock had a trading volume of 905,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,664. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

